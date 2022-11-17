The Puzzle of Christina

Not Available

For twenty-four years filmmaker Pål Winsents filmed his niece Christina while she navigated through life diagnosed with Kleefstra syndrome. The rare genetic disease leads to learning disabilities and reduced cognitive behavior, giving Christina a challenging journey in many arenas. But is twenty-four years enough time to break the code of who and what an individual really is? Gåten Christina is a playful and warm take on the mission to answer this question. Who Christina is today and how she faced the school system and workforce growing up. The result is an authentic and sincere portrait of a unique individual journey that empathically puts the spotlight on the challenges a person with psychological disabilities meet in an every-day life.