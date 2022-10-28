Not Available

The Puzzle of Human Skin

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    City serial murder occured more than peeling, female editor Susu to follow-up reports secretly visits her boyfriend Chen Mo with the help of terrorist incidents occured one after another on them, posted on the door of the triangle people leather, is de-paning of animal carcasses, the early death of a child living alone. With Susu mo in-depth investigation, the event more strange and confusing, the truth is beginning to emerge in the occasion, but also a more terrible secret is about to appear...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images