The puzzling child murder

Germany 1964: a child disappears, without a trace. Five days later, a blackmailer reports to the parents, sending a key for a locker in Central Station. They find a children's shoe-the one of her missing seven-year-old boy. What starts out like a detective novel becomes a German crime story. The case shakes the whole republic, there are new headlines every day, the entire population is called on to help, the media interest assumed previously unknown proportions and the parents are besieged and persecuted in their apartment in Wiesbaden. A newspaper even wants to 'buy out' the boy from the kidnappers. More than three years later, a magazine received an anonymous offer. For 15,000 DM, a stranger wants to present evidence that proves, that he was the perpetrator. "Quick" cooperates with the police. The boy's body is found in a cellar less than 500 meters from his parents' house.