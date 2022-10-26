The Pyjama Girl Case

Two seemingly separate stories in New South Wales: a burned, murdered body of a young woman is found on the beach, and a retired inspector makes inquiries; also, Linda, a waitress and ferry attendant, has several lovers and marries one, but continues seeing the others. The police have a suspect in the murder, but the retired inspector is convinced they're wrong; he continues a methodical investigation. Linda and her husband separate, and there are complications. Will the stories cross or are they already twisted together?
|Dalila Di Lazzaro
|Glenda Blythe
|Michele Placido
|Antonio Attolini
|Mel Ferrer
|Professor Henry Douglas
|Howard Ross
|Roy Conner
|Ray Milland
|Inspector Thompson
