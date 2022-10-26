Not Available

The Pyjama Girl Case

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Producciones Internacionales Cinematográficas Asociadas (PICASA)

Two seemingly separate stories in New South Wales: a burned, murdered body of a young woman is found on the beach, and a retired inspector makes inquiries; also, Linda, a waitress and ferry attendant, has several lovers and marries one, but continues seeing the others. The police have a suspect in the murder, but the retired inspector is convinced they're wrong; he continues a methodical investigation. Linda and her husband separate, and there are complications. Will the stories cross or are they already twisted together?

Cast

Dalila Di LazzaroGlenda Blythe
Michele PlacidoAntonio Attolini
Mel FerrerProfessor Henry Douglas
Howard RossRoy Conner
Ray MillandInspector Thompson

