2014

The Pyramid

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 4th, 2014

Studio

Silvatar Media

The ancient wonders of the world have long cursed explorers who've dared to uncover their secrets.  But a team of U.S. archaeologists gets more than they bargained for when they discover a lost pyramid unlike any other in the Egyptian desert. As they unlock the horrific secrets buried within, they realize they aren't just trapped, they are being hunted.

Cast

Ashley HinshawNora
Denis O'HareHolden
James BuckleyFitzie
Christa NicolaSunni
Amir KMichael Zahir
Faycal AttouguiCorporal Shadid

