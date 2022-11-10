The Quatermass Xperiment

Professor Bernard Quatermass is in charge of a rocket mission that has gone awry. They loose contact with the spaceship and have no idea how far into space it may have traveled. When the rocket crash lands they find that only one of the three occupants, Victor Carroon, is on board; the others have simply vanished. Slowly, the surviving astronaut begins to transform into a deadly creature.
|Brian Donlevy
|Prof. Bernard Quatermass
|Richard Wordsworth
|Victor Carroon
|Margia Dean
|Judith Carroon
|Thora Hird
|Rosemary 'Rosie' Elizabeth Wrigley
|David King-Wood
|Dr. Gordon Briscoe
|Lionel Jeffries
|Blake
