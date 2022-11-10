1956

The Quatermass Xperiment

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 1956

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

Professor Bernard Quatermass is in charge of a rocket mission that has gone awry. They loose contact with the spaceship and have no idea how far into space it may have traveled. When the rocket crash lands they find that only one of the three occupants, Victor Carroon, is on board; the others have simply vanished. Slowly, the surviving astronaut begins to transform into a deadly creature.

Cast

Brian DonlevyProf. Bernard Quatermass
Richard WordsworthVictor Carroon
Margia DeanJudith Carroon
Thora HirdRosemary 'Rosie' Elizabeth Wrigley
David King-WoodDr. Gordon Briscoe
Lionel JeffriesBlake

