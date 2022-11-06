The Queen and the Skipper: The Story of Bluenose

Not Available

Eighty years ago when men went to sea in wooden ships, she was the Queen of the North Atlantic. The bluenose was the fastest deep-water fishing schooner ever to sail the Grand Banks. For nearly two decades she dominated the International Fishermen's Trophy races. Even well past her prime, waterlogged by 18 fishing seasons and battered by the fiercest Atlantic storms, Bluenose could not be beaten. This is the story not only of the Queen but of her Captain, Angus Walters. For 22 years they faced every new challenger and beat them all. But in the end, it was age and economics that defeated them. The spirit of Bluenose still inspires Canadians. We all carry a picture of her in our pockets, etched on the back of the Canadian dime. It's an image of a time when the world acknowledged a Lunenburg schooner as the Queen of the North Atlantic.