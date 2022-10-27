Not Available

The Queen of Black Magic

  • Horror
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rapi Films

A woman is seduced by and cast aside by a fickle lover. When the lover marries another woman who starts hallucinating during their wedding, she is accused of being a witch and thrown to her death over a cliff. A strange man rescues her, nurses her back to health, and is told that she must master black magic in order to exact vengeance on her tormentors. She casts a variety of spells over the populace--with the male population as her favorite target, and becomes the queen of black magic. But who, exactly, is the man, and does he have other plans?

Cast

W.D. MochtarGendon
Sofia W.D.
Siska WidowatiBaedah
Dorman Borisman
H.I.M. Damsyik
Adang Mansyur

View Full Cast >

Images