The Queen of Kung Fu 2

The gang leader, Xi, who disappeared after the gang conflicts, became a lone heroine by using a fake name and punishing the evil gangs. With her trusty stead and wine pot by his side, she mastered Huo's Drunken Fist, becoming a legend in the pugilist world. The cruel and ruthless warlord, Xia Ba Tian colluded with the bandits of Black Tiger Mountain to form a 'tea factory' that was used to extort money from the people, causing grief to the people. Xi faced her inner demons as she tried her best to fight against evil, uniting people in the process, destroying evil once and for all.