The Queen of the Swallows

Not Available

Families do not always get along so harmoniously, nor do brothers always see eye-to-eye. As told in an old Korean Fairytale, two brothers – Nolbu and Hungbu – live in the same village and must divide up the inheritance left to them by their father. Yet Nolbu, the elder brother, is greedy and arrogant. He seizes his father’s house, along with the good folks who live there and even persecutes Hungbu and his family. In this endeavour, Nolbu is assisted by his greedy wife and a few unscrupulous individuals. Yet, the kind and virtuous Hungbu constructs a hut for him and his family in some nearby woods… and up on the rooftop of this hovel, a swallow has built his nest...