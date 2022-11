Not Available

The king returns to his castle, and asks where the queen is; she's in the parlor, and won't be seen, according to the title song. He goes to his throne and summons his jester, Goopy Geer. A black knight arrives and threatens one of the young ladies in court; Goopy fights him off, first with an ax, then in armor from kitchen utensils, then butting him with a mounted animal head, which makes the knight's armor fall apart. He pulls it together again and runs away.