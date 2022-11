Not Available

Four of today's hottest black comedians headline this Queens of Comedy video special, a follow-up to Spike Lee's "The Original Kings of Comedy". Adele Givens, Mo'Nique (from UPN's The Parkers), Sommore, and Laura Hayes (from BET's Comic View) present a very provocative adult program with riffs on everything from the size of various body parts, to the habits of men, to former president Bill Clinton.