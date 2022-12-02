Not Available

The Queers: Alive in Hollyweird captures a­ lightning-hot ’07 performance by legendary punk-pop pioneers, The Queers. Taped live in Los Angeles, the show features a rock-solid lineup of Joe Queer on lead vocals and guitar, Dangerous Dave on bass and Matt Drastic on drums. The show also features a six-song guest appearance by Danny Vapid (Screeching Weasel, Riverdales, The Methadones). This is the first Queers concert taped in its entirety for DVD and features a high quality 4-camera shoot and a pristine 24-channel sound mix. This is the live Queers DVD that fans have been waiting for!