The Quiet American

A stylish political thriller where love and war collide in Southeast Asia. Set in early 1950s Vietnam, a young American becomes entangled in a dangerous love triangle when he falls for the beautiful mistress of a British journalist. As war is waged around them, these three only sink deeper into a world of drugs, passion, and betrayal where nothing is as it seems.
|Brendan Fraser
|Alden Pyle
|Đỗ Thị Hải Yến
|Phuong
|Tzi Ma
|Hinh
|Rade Serbedzija
|Inspector Vigot
|Robert Stanton
|Joe Tunney
|Holmes Osborne
|Bill Granger
