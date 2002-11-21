2002

The Quiet American

  • Romance
  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 2002

Studio

Miramax

A stylish political thriller where love and war collide in Southeast Asia. Set in early 1950s Vietnam, a young American becomes entangled in a dangerous love triangle when he falls for the beautiful mistress of a British journalist. As war is waged around them, these three only sink deeper into a world of drugs, passion, and betrayal where nothing is as it seems.

Cast

Brendan FraserAlden Pyle
Đỗ Thị Hải YếnPhuong
Tzi MaHinh
Rade SerbedzijaInspector Vigot
Robert StantonJoe Tunney
Holmes OsborneBill Granger

View Full Cast >

Images