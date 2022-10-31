The Quiet Don: A New Chapter

Not Available

Mild-mannered Shizuya Kondo lives a normal life, occupied with his dreary office job as a women's underwear designer. But, he also happens to be the only son of the leader of the biggest criminal organization in the Kanto region... and when his father is murdered by a rival gang, Shizuya is forced to become the new head of his yakuza family! Working as a businessman by day and a yakuza boss by night, Shizuya finally begins to realize his true potential. But, things take an unexpected turn when Akemi, his secret office-crush, is suddenly kidnapped.