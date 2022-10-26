1952

The Quiet Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 20th, 1952

Studio

Republic Pictures

Sean Thornton has returned from America to reclaim his homestead and escape his past. Sean's eye is caught by Mary Kate Danaher, the beautiful spinster and younger sister of ill-tempered "Red" Will Danaher. The riotous relationship that forms between Sean and Mary Kate, punctuated by Will's pugnacious attempts to keep them apart, form the plot, with Sean's past as the dark undercurrent.

Cast

Maureen O'HaraMary Kate Danaher
Victor McLaglenSquire 'Red' Will Danaher
Barry FitzgeraldMichaleen Oge Flynn
Ward BondFather Peter Lonergan
Mildred NatwickThe Widow Sarah Tillane
Francis FordDan Tobin

