2014

The Quiet Ones

  • Horror

Release Date

April 24th, 2014

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

A university student and some classmates are recruited to carry out a private experiment -- to create a poltergeist. Their subject: an alluring, but dangerously disturbed young woman. Their quest: to explore the dark energy that her damaged psyche might manifest. As the experiment unravels along with their sanity, the rogue PHD students, led by their determined professor, are soon confronted with a terrifying reality: they have triggered an unspeakable force with a power beyond all explanation.

Cast

Jared HarrisProfessor Coupland
Sam ClaflinBrian McNeil
Olivia CookeJane Harper
Erin RichardsKristina Dalton
Rory Fleck ByrneHarry Abrams
Laurie CalvertPhillip

