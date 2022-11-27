The Quireboys - Live In London

Not Available

The Quireboys live at the Legendary Marquee club in London, the dual cd/dvd shows The Quireboys doing what they do best, entertaining a crowd in a live environment. The gig dates from around 2002, the members of the band at the time being Spike (Vocals), Guy Griffin (guitar) , Nigel Mogg (bass guitar), Keith Weir (keyboards), Luke Bossendorfer (guitar) and special guest on drums legendary Jason Bonham. A set list filled with classic Quireboys tracks such as; Hey You, There She Goes Again, Tramps and Thieves, 7 O'Clock, I Don't Love You Anymore and the firm crowd favourite Sex Party all go to show that the Quireboys have lost none of their energy from their days on Top of the Pops in the 1990's. New songs C'mon, This is Rock 'n' Roll, Show Me What You Got and Turn Away, prove that there love of celebrating good times are still as relevant as ever.