The Rabbit Trap

Not Available

A man must choose between work or his family after he is called back to work during a family vacation. He and his son have set a harmless rabbit trap in the woods near the cabin they are vacationing in. When the family returns home they realize that they forget to retrieve the trap and the son fears that a rabbit will be captured and die a slow death from starvation. The man is in line for a promotion, yet feels that he is under appreciated by his boss. He must choose whether or not to follow his instincts and do the right thing or possibly lose the promotion he has worked long and hard for.