The Race for a Monkey

The incidents arising from the escape of a very lively specimen of the monkey tribe from its cage provide a series of scenes calculated to arouse many bursts of hearty laughter, for the animal makes very good use of his freedom, to the terror of every one. Up lamp posts, through windows into bedrooms, now nearly captured, only to slip through the net surrounding him, startling the whole neighborhood. He leads his owner a lively and exciting chase which is comical in the extreme. Finally in a most unusual manner the monkey is captured and taken back to his cage. (Moving Picture World)