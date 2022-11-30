The Race to Alaska

Not Available

Zach Carver’s film documents a boating race that pushes its contestants to the edge of endurance. The titular competition, also known as R2AK, takes contestants from Port Townsend, Washington to Ketchikan, Alaska. Participants must traverse 750 miles of dangerous waters - the Inside Passage - without using motors of any kind, and without any outside support - that means no sponsors, no dockside repair teams, and nobody but the Coast Guard to offer help out there in the treacherous waters.