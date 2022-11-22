The Race to the Sea - 1914

Not Available

In October 1914 as the Battle of the Aisne drew to a close both the Allies and the Germans started to dig in. In an attempt to go back to mobile warfare both sides tried to outflank the other by manoeuvring around their western flank. The Race to the sea had begun. As a result of this movement the BEF moved from just North east of Paris to the Allies western flank in Flanders. This is the story of the BEF's desperate attempts to outflank the Germans and prevent themselves from being outflanked.