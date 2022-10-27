The Rachel Papers

Charles is in control of his life; he is about to finish 6th from college and start at Oxford. He is 19 and wants an 'older' woman before he turns 20. Enter the beautiful Rachel, and Charles puts his 'master-of-seduction' routines into top gear. Things however get complicated, Charles has a string of ex's and a weird brother-in-law. Rachel has a boyfriend named Deforest and Charles' father has a mistress.
|Ione Skye
|Rachel Noyce
|Jonathan Pryce
|Norman
|James Spader
|Deforest
|Bill Paterson
|Gordon Highway
|Michael Gambon
|Doctor Knowd
|Lesley Sharp
|Jenny
