1989

The Rachel Papers

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 11th, 1989

Studio

Longfellow Pictures

Charles is in control of his life; he is about to finish 6th from college and start at Oxford. He is 19 and wants an 'older' woman before he turns 20. Enter the beautiful Rachel, and Charles puts his 'master-of-seduction' routines into top gear. Things however get complicated, Charles has a string of ex's and a weird brother-in-law. Rachel has a boyfriend named Deforest and Charles' father has a mistress.

Cast

Ione SkyeRachel Noyce
Jonathan PryceNorman
James SpaderDeforest
Bill PatersonGordon Highway
Michael GambonDoctor Knowd
Lesley SharpJenny

