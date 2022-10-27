The Racket

Mobster Nick Scanlon (Ryan) has managed to buy several of the local government and law-enforcement officials. However, he can't seem to touch the incorruptible police captain Tom McQueeg (Mitchum), who refuses all attempts at bribery. Prosecuting attorney, Welch (Collins), and a police detective, Turck (Conrad), are crooked and make McQueeg's job as an honest officer nearly impossible.
|Robert Mitchum
|Captain Thomas McQuigg
|Lizabeth Scott
|Irene Hayes
|Robert Ryan
|Nick Scanlon
|William Talman
|Officer Bob Johnson
|Ray Collins
|Dist. Atty. Mortimer X. Welsh
|Joyce Mackenzie
|Mary McQuigg
View Full Cast >