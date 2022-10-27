1951

The Racket

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1951

Studio

RKO Radio Pictures

Mobster Nick Scanlon (Ryan) has managed to buy several of the local government and law-enforcement officials. However, he can't seem to touch the incorruptible police captain Tom McQueeg (Mitchum), who refuses all attempts at bribery. Prosecuting attorney, Welch (Collins), and a police detective, Turck (Conrad), are crooked and make McQueeg's job as an honest officer nearly impossible.

Cast

Robert MitchumCaptain Thomas McQuigg
Lizabeth ScottIrene Hayes
Robert RyanNick Scanlon
William TalmanOfficer Bob Johnson
Ray CollinsDist. Atty. Mortimer X. Welsh
Joyce MackenzieMary McQuigg

Images