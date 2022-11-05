1929

The Racketeer

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 8th, 1929

Studio

Pathé Exchange

This late-20s gangster movie features Carole Lombard as a young gal who agrees to marry a smooth-talking gangster in exchange for the mob man's pledge to arrange a big-time concert appearance for her violinist boyfriend. The only thing that can save the day for the mis-aligned lovers is a shootout between the cops and the gangland thugs. This film is notable because it is one of the early 'talkies," and uses the newly developing audio technology with abandon. In fact, most of the action takes place off screen and the characters tell the cameras just what's happened. This one's small on sets, big on dialog.

Cast

Carole LombardRhoda Philbrooke
Roland DrewTony Vaughan
Paul HurstMehaffy - Policeman
Hedda HopperMrs. Karen Lee
Budd FineBernie Weber
Jeanette LoffMillie Chapman

Images