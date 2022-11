Not Available

Police Officer Billy Rains (Mike Norris) and his partner Darren Steel (David Rael) are finishing their last shift together, after which Rains intends to leave for retirement in Mexico. Everything changes, however, when the pair respond to a simple call that turns deadly, leading them on a high-speed chase throughout the city and killing Rains. Paired with a new partner, Smith (Fred Williamson), Steel goes on a quest to bring justice to his murdered partner and the city.