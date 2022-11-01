The Rain Has Stopped

Not Available

Liz, a lonely widow,returns home from her holiday in Torquay with Damar, a Nepalese ex-Gurkha, whom she intends to marry. Her grown-up,divorced daughter and son are hostile to him because they never imagined Liz would find another man to replace their father, who died young. Her neighbour, bitter because she has been made redundant by cheaper, Eastern European labour, reports the couple to the council, losing Liz her benefits and Damar his job. Relations are strained with Liz's daughter using her grandchildren as weapons. Only when Damar leaves in the middle of the night do Liz's family realize how much she loves him and urge her to follow him and bring him back.