Remember that man in the rainbow-colored Afro wig who carried the "John 3:16" sign? During the 70s and 80s he seemed to be everywhere: at televised baseball and football games, shuttle launches, and hundreds of other events. So who was he, and what ever happened to him? In Sam Green's award-winning new "slapstick tragedy," we find out. And the truth involving an unhappy childhood, a kidnapped hotel maid, and three life sentences in prison is stranger than fiction...