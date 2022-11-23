Not Available

The Rainforests Are Under Threat

    A new multi-award winning documentary underscoring the threats facing the rainforest in Peru, the perpetuation of climate change, and the people who are fighting to protect it. The main culprits: gold miners, uncontrolled deforestation, poaching, and their impacts on wildlife which threaten the home to an extraordinary ecosystem hosting species of animals, birds and plants that are found nowhere else on the planet. This according to director Jérôme Dolbert, who sets out to bring public awareness of the imminent perils facing one of the most beautiful rainforests in the world.

