K-141 Kursk was an Oscar-II class nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine of the Russian Navy, lost with all 118 hands when it sank in the Barents Sea on August 12, 2000. At 154m long and four stories high it was the largest attack submarine ever built. Our film reenacts the explosion and actual footage portrays the raising of the submarine. (By CineNova for Worldwide Discovery Channel, with NBC’s ‘Dateline’.)