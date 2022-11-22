The Rance Allen Group: Front Row Live

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Faith & Spirituality, Inspirational Music, Gospel Music - Legendary gospel trio the Rance Allen Group gives viewers an inspiring musical lift in this concert filmed as part of the Gospel Music Channel's "Front Row Live" performance series. Singing songs from their 2007 album, "Closest Friend," the musical brothers from Detroit continue their legacy of smooth gospel stylings with an R&B flair, with selections ranging from worship songs to contemporary tunes that incorporate rock, jazz and soul elements.