Not Available

A comedy drama about a few days in the lives of a group of "working girls" in Reno, Nevada. “The Ranch” is a legally operated brothel that operates under the careful watch of state health inspectors (who insist on weekly medical check-ups) and the semi-benevolent leadership of Mary, the manager. While the women on staff don't have to dodge the law like their comrades elsewhere, that doesn't mean they don't have their problems.