The Random Factor

A doctor in Ottawa invents a miraculous machine that uses a record of a person's DNA to reverse injuries to his body. The victim of an accidental shooting, he becomes the first patient in his own machine... and awakens whole, but with his left and right reversed. Or has he, instead, slipped into a reversed parallel universe? On top of this, summer has mysteriously turned into winter, and a visiting American senator is trying to buy or steal the machine to sell it to another country for military use. Written by Anonymous