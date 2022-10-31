The Random News Movie

Not Available

Kevin Flounder finds out that a local news station is hosting a children's news show, and jumps at the chance to audition for director. Getting the job was easy, as Kevin finds out with an interview with managers Mr. Gordeol and Feol, but little does he know... his whole team of co-workers are aliens trying to take over the world using the human voice. With little time and an alien race with voice-stealing powers out to get him, Kevin must think fast and destroy the alien menace.