The Rangers is about a special force of soldiers, known as Rangers, who were founded long ago by King Aenarion to guard and watch the borders of the Kingdom of Olaran. Each episodic season follows the adventures of the unit of Rangers led by Brander Noke, also known as Wolf, and their new rookie Soren Fell. Together, they must help their world overcome its greatest challenge, as they face their own personal demons.