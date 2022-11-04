The Rangers Take Over

Not Available

Texas Ranger Sergeant Jim Steele (Jim Newill) spots Pete Dawson (Bud Osborne) taking horses over the Mexico-Texas border, but Dawson has an alibi. A new group of recruits arrives at the Ranger station, among them, Tex Wyatt (Dave O'Brien), the son of Ranger Captain John Wyatt (Forrest Taylor), whom he hasn't seen for many years. Captain Wyatt tells Tex that, in the Rangers, he is there strictly on his own merit and there will be no favors played. He assigns Tex to pick up Dawson's trail, but orders that no arrest be made without proof.