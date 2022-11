Not Available

Jim Preston receives a yacht as an anniversary present from his wealthy wife Ellen. He plans to kill her for her entire fortune. To carry out the murder plan, he makes a contact with Mike, a crazed rape killer who has been terrorizing the city. Mike agrees to be the assassin for a large quantity of heroin. However he suspects that Preston will kill him as soon as his assignment is complete, so he finds a woman who looks exactly like Ellen and kills her instead.