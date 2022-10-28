The Rape of Aphrodite

Not Available

The story of the Cyprus' turbulent recent history using the device of a desperate man, Evagoras (Costas Timvios), who returns to the island after years of absence to look for his wife and son. His family disappeared while they were visiting his native village on Cyprus, just when the Turkish army invaded (1974). As Evagoras goes out on his search each day with a friendly taxi driver, flashbacks illustrate the recent history of the Greek Cypriots, and the normally quiet Evagoras heads closer and closer to a militant stance.