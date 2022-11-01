The Rape of Nanking

Not Available

Nanking is a hard, horrifying story that defies comprehension. On Dec. 13, 1937, the Imperial Japanese Army stormed the Chinese city of Nanking. During 6 weeks, they murdered and tortured countless civilians whose only crime was being Chinese. Over 300,000 were killed, mostly by bayonet and knife. What triggered such unbridled violence? Our film aims to 'investigate' Japan’s history and looks for the deep-rooted causes of such barbarity. - See more at: http://www.idfa.nl/industry/tags/project.aspx?id=0d1285eb-9dfc-4ec5-aad7-5ec74c67d633#sthash.LyNbcMpl.dpuf