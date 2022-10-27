1966

The Rare Breed

  • Western

Release Date

February 1st, 1966

Studio

Universal Pictures

When her husband dies en route to America, Martha Price and her daughter Hilary are left to carry out his dream: the introduction of Hereford cattle into the American West. They enlist Sam "Bulldog" Burnett in their efforts to transport their lone bull, a Hereford named Vindicator, to a breeder in Texas, but the trail is fraught with danger and even Burnett doubts the survival potential of this "rare breed" of cattle.

Cast

Maureen O'HaraMartha Price
Brian KeithAlexander Bowen
Juliet MillsHilary Price
Don GallowayJamie Bowen
David BrianCharles Ellsworth
Jack ElamDeke Simons

