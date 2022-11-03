Not Available

The Rat

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When bored courtesan Zelie de Chaumet begs her lover, the corrupt and powerful Stetz, to take her slumming, the pair encounter Pierre Boucheron, alias 'The Rat' , boy-king of the Paris underworld, and the innocent Odile. Love, life and jewels are risked and lost in this powerful romantic melodrama as the four characters' lives are changed by this chance encounter for ever.

Cast

Ivor NovelloPierre Boucheron
Mae MarshOdile Etrange
Isabel JeansZelie de Chaumet
Marie AultMere Colline
Julie SuedoMou Mou

