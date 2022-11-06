Not Available

The creating of life and the emergence of a feeling of love go to make up the themes of "The ravishing of Frank N. Stein". They are represented by the film's gradual construction of an increasingly realist image. This image is built up by the means of a long tracking shot suggestive of a person walking, likewise by more and more complex and exact background through which he moves, and which depicts his evolution to the point where he can be regarded as a human being. Finally a reverse shot establishes the completed image: the ravishing of Frank N. Stein in the presence of his fiancée.