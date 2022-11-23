The Raw Mango

Not Available

Kairee narrates the sweet and sour experiences of a ten year old girl brought to her maternal aunt Taani's house due to the loss of her parents. The girl, uprooted from a secure and loving home, struggles to cope with hostilities in her new environment. Taanimausi, living a barren existence with a brute of a husband, tries single-handedly to preserve the child's innocence and sensitivity as together they face the unpleasantness of an adult world. Taanimausi helps the girl create a world of their own... a world full of love, beauty and hope... a world full of sunshine, woods, streams, peacocks... and a world of raw mangoes.