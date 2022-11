Not Available

The Razah Code -- Underground Hip Hop takes you on all access journey through the most raw and talented under underground Hip-Hop scene in the world today -- New York City. Follow Hell Razah to the studio where he records songs with Ras Kass, Killah Priest and 4th Disciple. Listen to up close and personal interviews of your favorite under underground Hip-Hop artists. Then follow Hell Razah to live performances at some of the hottest underground clubs New York has to offer.