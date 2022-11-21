The Reagans: The Legacy Endures

Not Available

The stirring personal journey of an amazing couple whose story would help shape the 20th century. A small town boy from Illinois with big dreams, Ronald Wilson Reagan began his rise to public life in sports broadcasting and then as a star of film and television. But it was during his years in Hollywood as president of the Screen Actor's Guild that he discovered the two great passions of his life: politics and his soul mate, Nancy Davis. Together, Ron and Nancy forged a legacy as the first couple of California and then the United States of America as they led the charge for the rebirth of conservative values. This candid and intimate portrait captures the Reagans' inspiring journey, historic partnership and touching love story.