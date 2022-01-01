The Real End of The Cold War

Not Available

On 12 March 1999 Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Bronisław Geremek, handed to the United States Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, the act of Poland’s accession to NATO. In such a way, Poland became a member of NATO. The efforts made by Polish politicians and diplomats of various political stands date back to the beginning of the 90s – the collapse of the Warsaw Pact structure and the time of Lech Wałęsa’s presidency. Accession to NATO was the main objective of Polish diplomacy.