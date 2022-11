Not Available

This compilation of entertainingly ghoulish episodes from the animated series (based on the 1984 box-office blockbuster) follows a trio of ghost hunters on the trail of lost souls from the world of the dead. Featuring the voices of Arsenio Hall, Maurice LaMarche and Lorenzo Music, the collection includes four installments: "Adventures in Slime and Space," "They Call Me Mister Slimer," "Victor the Happy Ghost" and "Slimer, Come Home."