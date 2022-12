Not Available

In The Halloween Door, the Chairman of Citizens United Against Halloween, a man named Crowley, wishes to hire the Ghostbusters to assist him in his crusade. When they refuse, Crowley mistakenly opens up the Halloween Door and breaks the underworld's ancient contract of imprisonment! The Ghostbusters must now battle Boogaloo and save the world! The "Halloween Door" was a prime time Halloween special that aired on Sunday night on ABC.