His name conjures up images of a golden age of magic, mystery and chivalry. Of Camelot and the search for the Holy Grail, King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. But is there any truth behind the myth of Merlin, a man beyond the legend? The Real Merlin finds a sixth-century druid, shaman and right-hand man to the last pagan king, a prophet who predicted his own strange three-fold death.