The Real Parakang

Meanwhile, Elena, a journalist who has a sixth sense, sees a small child inheriting parakang science. Elena, who did not want any casualties from the action, asked Rino to look for the child. Denis and Karina, Bagas's children, are saddened by the news of the death of their father and sister, Diva. When Denis was about to bring Diva's body home, the doctor said that Diva was still alive. Diva's body has inherited black magic and his body is now controlled by evil forces so that victims fall. After seeing the Diva immediately turned into a parade and wanted to finish off Denis, Karina helped Elena and Rino to save Denis and finish off the parade. Diva. Karina, Elena and Rino survived the Parakang rage. However, they did not know that the knowledge had penetrated Denis's body.